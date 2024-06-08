Northern Trust Corp Has $814.37 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Synopsys worth $814,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,496,000 after acquiring an additional 168,856 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

SNPS opened at $571.45 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $557.09 and its 200 day moving average is $550.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

