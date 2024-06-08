Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Cardinal Health worth $313,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

