Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,596,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of Kraft Heinz worth $317,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

