Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,223,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334,143 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $315,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

MRVL stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

