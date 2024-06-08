Northern Trust Corp Purchases 94,226 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $763,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $201.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.44 and its 200-day moving average is $198.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

