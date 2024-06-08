Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,919,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 923,824 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Weyerhaeuser worth $379,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

