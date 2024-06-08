Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,682 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $345,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GPN opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

