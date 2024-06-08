Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Arch Capital Group worth $337,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

