Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 456,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $322,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 11.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 30,124 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Street Stock Performance
STT stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90.
State Street Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
