Northern Trust Corp Sells 102,127 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,359,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of American Tower worth $1,156,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT opened at $194.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

