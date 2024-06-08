Northern Trust Corp Sells 123,767 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 123,767 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $697,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,956.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 451,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,661,000 after buying an additional 429,288 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.56.

Shares of NSC opened at $224.07 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

