Northern Trust Corp Sells 129,693 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,936,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of Waste Management worth $704,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 121,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $200.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average is $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

