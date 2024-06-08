Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,176 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Hershey worth $328,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

NYSE HSY opened at $196.06 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $263.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.83 and a 200-day moving average of $192.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

