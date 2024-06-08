Northern Trust Corp Sells 198,729 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $796,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Equinix Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $753.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $759.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $804.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

