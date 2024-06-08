Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,668 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,068,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,192,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $470.12 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.