Northern Trust Corp Sells 392,682 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 392,682 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of 3M worth $697,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in 3M by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $100.86 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.06.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.36.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

