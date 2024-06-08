Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,491 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,004,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $390,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $276.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.76 and a 200-day moving average of $317.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

