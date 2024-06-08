Northern Trust Corp Sells 485,517 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 485,517 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $416,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 747,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,898,000 after purchasing an additional 119,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 527.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 90,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,829 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 83,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

NYSE FIS opened at $77.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

