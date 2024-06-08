Northern Trust Corp Sells 597,200 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,663,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 597,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $711,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Schlumberger by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after acquiring an additional 168,281 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 305,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 227,022 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,664.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 213,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 201,621 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

