Northern Trust Corp Sells 608,220 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,564,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,220 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $385,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 68,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $379,707,253. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.