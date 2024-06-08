Northern Trust Corp Sells 79,850 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.55% of Workday worth $397,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Shares of WDAY opened at $215.56 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.61 and its 200-day moving average is $267.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,042 shares of company stock valued at $134,777,415 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

