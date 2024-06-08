Northern Trust Corp Sells 855,644 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,900,390 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 855,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $719,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,538 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,993,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $245,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,259 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16,058.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,053 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

