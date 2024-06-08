Northern Trust Corp Sells 90,901 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,325,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,096,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,389,000 after purchasing an additional 117,620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,698,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $538.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $526.51 and its 200 day moving average is $502.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.