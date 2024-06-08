Northern Trust Corp Takes $784.20 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,903,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,200,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,315,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,360,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $18,526,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FI opened at $151.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average of $144.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

