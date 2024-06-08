Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,439 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of AMETEK worth $377,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $6,275,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in AMETEK by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 173,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 101,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.11.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

