NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Sells $23,029.96 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) Director W Anthony Vernon sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $23,029.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,860.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $48.32.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 305.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 475,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,378,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 125,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

