NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 16,670 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.06, for a total value of $19,988,330.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,609,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $1,208.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $375.05 and a 12-month high of $1,255.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $940.91 and a 200-day moving average of $749.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $3,922,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.20.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

