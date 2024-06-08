Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Purchases $31,329,315.00 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 91,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $12,547,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

