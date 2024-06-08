Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 15th

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of OXY opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

