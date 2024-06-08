Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,999,000 after purchasing an additional 119,306 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.8 %

ODFL opened at $168.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

