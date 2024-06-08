Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert Sells 14,736 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $136,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

