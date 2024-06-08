ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 148,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

