Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 111.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,097 shares of company stock worth $5,954,610 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $59.72 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

