Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 230,606 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,579,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after acquiring an additional 470,526 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

