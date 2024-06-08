Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 983 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Shell by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

