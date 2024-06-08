Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 0.9%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.93 and last traded at $123.72. 1,695,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,939,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,993,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after purchasing an additional 635,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,319,604,000 after buying an additional 82,551 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

