PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,573,863.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

PBF opened at $46.24 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Get Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.