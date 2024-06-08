Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New $200,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,097 shares of company stock worth $5,954,610. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

