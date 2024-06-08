Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.9%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.18 and last traded at $29.29. 7,233,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 41,793,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.7% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 180,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,209 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

