Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 591,368 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $20,583,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $5,888,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 227,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

