Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

