Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $892.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $951.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $912.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

