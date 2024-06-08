Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 148,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 104,487 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,886,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,493,000 after acquiring an additional 604,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 173,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 128,434 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

NEM stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

