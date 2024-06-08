Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 702.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,124 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

