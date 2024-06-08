Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

