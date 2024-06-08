Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,158.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,217 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.