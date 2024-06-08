Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F opened at $12.13 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

