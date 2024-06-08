Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 90,520.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 104,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 315.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RTX by 8,331.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,766,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

