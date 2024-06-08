Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Gilberto Monzon Sells 5,000 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Popular Stock Down 0.0 %

Popular stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $93.09.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.