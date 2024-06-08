Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $42.11. Approximately 50,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 232,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 641,758 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $50,548,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 373,131 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

